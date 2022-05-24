FEMA grants damage assessment request after Gaylord tornado

GAYLORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) granted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a joint damage assessment after an EF-3 tornado touched down in Gaylord.

The Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) with state and local officials will help speed up the review of the damage and response costs caused by the tornado, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Office stated.

“This assessment is a critical step in seeking federal aid for Otsego County by confirming the reported damage caused by Friday’s tornado,” Whitmer said. “We are expediting the damage assessment process to ensure we receive all possible assistance for the people of Gaylord, as quickly as possible. Michiganders are tough, and together, we will do what it takes to rebuild.”

Personnel from FEMA, Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, local governments and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be working together on the assessment.

Teams will begin gathering information in the affected communities on Wednesday, May 24. This is part of a process that could lead to the state requesting a federal disaster declaration and additional funding from the federal government.

An EF-3 tornado touched down in Otsego County on Friday, May 20, leaving behind extensive damage in the Gaylord area and killing two people.

Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Otsego County which made all state resources available in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts.

“This was a devastating storm. My thoughts are with the entire Gaylord community and all those who were affected by the tornado. I am also grateful to the first responders who rushed to the scene to assist victims and save lives,” said Sen. Gary Peters. “My staff has been in close contact with both the Governor’s office and FEMA as they continue responding to this tragedy. As Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, I stand ready to support any requests for federal disaster assistance as needed.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.