Flint man sentenced in shooting that paralyzed woman

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been sentenced to prison after he was found guilty by a jury for his involvement in a shooting that left a woman paralyzed, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Troy D-Duane Williams, 29, was convicted on 13 counts including five counts of felony firearm, four counts of discharge of a firearm into a vehicle causing serious injury, four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of resisting and obstructing police.

On the night of July 26, 2021, Williams was talking with a man at a home in Flint on Grand Traverse Street. Williams started to waive his gun around in a threatening fashion, according to trial testimony.

Later that night, Williams left, and the man called his sister and her roommate to pick him up.

Just as they were leaving, the man saw Williams return and shouted, “It’s them. Go!”

Williams opened fire on the vehicle, striking the driver and leaving her paralyzed, according to the prosecutor’s office. Police found Williams and arrested him after he was in a fight days later.

“Once again, we see the violent use of a firearm to settle a verbal argument on the streets of Flint leaving a young woman paralyzed for life,” Leyton said. “The defendant has been found guilty for his actions and we will be seeking the maximum sentence allowed under the law as we seek justice under the law for the young lady who was struck by his bullet and has had her life changed forever.”

Williams was sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison to a maximum of 10 years with credit for 323 days already served.

