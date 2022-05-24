Man arrested, charged with home invasion, criminal sexual conduct

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said a Mio man is in custody after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

In August 2021, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post responded to a report from the medical coordinator at the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center. The assault occurred in a home located in Big Creek Township.

The trooper interviewed the victim, who identified the suspect as 82-year-old Richard Bernard Walser.

Investigators said Walser went to the victim’s home looking for a friend. The victim offered him a glass of water and when she went to retrieve it, he grabbed her and sexually assaulted her, police said. State Police said the victim was eventually able to stop the assault and Walser left.

A report was submitted to the Oscoda County Prosecutor’s Office. On May 20, an arrest warrant was issued for Walser. State Police said he turned himself in later that day.

Walser was arraigned in court on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of first-degree home invasion. Walser’s bond was set at $100,000.

