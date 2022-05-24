Man sentenced to life in prison for family member’s murder

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man who was found guilty in the murder of one of his family members was sentenced to life in prison.

On April 22, a jury found Brett Michael Andres guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.

Andres, 37, was convicted of killing his 29-year-old stepbrother, Kip Brian Bowker, by blunt force trauma with a hammer at a home in the 2800 block of Comanche Avenue in the city of Flint on July 9, 2019.

“This was a very sad story and a tragic ending involving two individuals who were not only roommates but stepbrothers,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. “While the death of Mr. Bowker cannot be undone, I can only hope that this conviction will help family members take another step toward closure as they continue to grieve the loss of their loved one.”

On May 23, Andres was sentenced to life in prison and has been ordered to pay $1,198 in costs and fines.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.