More spring weather Tuesday, rain settles in Wednesday through Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another crisp morning holds around Mid-Michigan, but more cloud coverage is keeping temperatures from falling as far as Monday morning. Pleasant spring weather holds again around the area, but the second half of the week is still looking rainy. Timing of the rain and totals are seeing some slight adjustments.

Today

Conditions out the door are quiet, just chilly north of the Saginaw Bay in the 30s. Roadways are in good shape so no weather-related hold-ups are expected as you head out the door. Conditions have been trending sunnier for today due to the slower exit of high pressure across the region, expect partly to mostly sunny skies through the course of the day. This will be largely the same weather as Monday, just a handful of degrees warmer. A continued northeast wind from 5 to 15 mph will keep the shoreline right around 55 to 56 degrees.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

Tonight

Clouds will start to increase in coverage overnight as the low bringing the rain Wednesday through Friday begins to lift out of the Great Plains. Dry weather is still expected in Mid-Michigan overnight. Lows will receive a boost compared to Monday night with more clouds around the area. Expect to drop to around 45 degrees, though our northern locations will land between 38 and 40 degrees. If any frost is possible, it will be closer to Lake Huron, north of the Saginaw Bay with a northeast wind from 5 to 10 mph helping to usher some cooler air off the lake.

Lows Tuesday Night (WNEM)

Wednesday through Friday Rain

The rain continues to hold off even longer on Wednesday. The morning and afternoon drives are looking dry at this point, with the rain not moving in until closer to dinner. The wave in the jet stream responsible for carrying the low pressure system into the Great Lakes is continuing to slow down, as well as dig even deeper into the Great Plains. This is where the continued delay in the arrival of the rain is coming from.

Rain will be intermittent on Thursday, but currently Thursday is looking to be the rainiest day of the week. We’ll still have decent moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over Mid-Michigan to feed that rain, but that heavier moisture makes an exit by Friday, so any remaining showers should stay fairly light. A few showers still look to be possible on Saturday, these would still be remnant showers on fringe of this entire exiting system.

Rain totals are trending somewhat lower too, around 0.75″ to 1″. This will be right in the sweet-spot of rain where it’s just enough to water the plants and lawns, but not enough to cause any major water or ponding concerns.

Rainfall Wednesday through Friday (WNEM)

The unofficial start to summer with the upcoming holiday weekend will be feeling more summer-like, too, with warmer temperatures an higher humidity. Give it a check in the full 7-Day forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.