Saginaw asking community to submit ideas for ARPA funds

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw is asking residents to submit ideas of what to do with American Rescue Plan Act money.

The city says the submission portal can be used by anyone who wants to submit an idea on how to use ARPA funds, as well as an official grant application for anyone who has a formal submission.

The first 10 questions are more general, and the final section involves more specific questions on project impact and organizational capacity.

The city is encouraging all residents to participate and welcomes any submission. The more information provided in a submission, the more likely it will be considered for ARPA funding. City council members will make a final decision on how the ARPA funds are allocated.

ARPA funds are designed to stimulate the local economy, pay eligible essential workers, and invest in infrastructure. ARPA funds cannot be used for pensions, replenishing budgets, legal settlements, or outstanding debt.

The funding proposal portal link is available until June 13 here.

Anyone who has questions about their submission can attend a community engagement meeting. A schedule can be found at this link. Paper copies of the application are also available, as well as a Spanish version.

