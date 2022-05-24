Saginaw City Council signs off on 2023 budget

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A major financial hurdle cleared the way to get down to business on using federal funds on Monday in Saginaw.

City council voted in favor of a $134 million budget for the next fiscal year.

“We’ll do what we gotta do to make this city run,” said Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore.

The budget was a $1.7 million hike from the previous year.

“The budget is almost like the same as last year’s budget. There’s not too much difference,” said Mayor Pro Tem Michael Balls.

One change to this year’s budget that residents can look forward to is an increased water maintenance and operation fund. That is proposed at $38.9 million.

“So, everybody can get their lead lines taken out. So, everybody is paying a small amount more so we can get all those lead lines out,” Balls said.

Moore said getting this budget approved is allowing the city to move forward.

“Now we can move on and we can begin to deal with the ARPA,” Moore said.

Next up on the city’s to-do list is how to spend the American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

“We’re looking forward to getting the budget out of the way so we can start working on some of these ARPA fund projects. I personally want to see some community centers open up with this ARPA money. I think that will alleviate a lot of pain for the police officers and for violence in the city of Saginaw,” Balls said.

The city extended ARPA funding proposal submissions to June 13. Mayor Moore said she is ready to get the ball rolling on the ARPA funds before the time to allocate the funds expires.

“That money is just temporary, until 2026. So, we’ve gotta worry about the day-to-day and beyond 2026 so I was glad that the proposal got passed,” Moore said.

The budget goes into effect in July.

