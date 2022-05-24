Saginaw Police recognize, promote officers during annual ceremony

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local police department is recognizing some of its own and handing out awards to many officers for their conduct in the field.

“We recognize a few officers today. But all of our officers do a great job. I’m extremely proud of all of them for all their efforts they do on a daily basis, helping and serving the citizens of Saginaw,” Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said.

Tuesday was the department’s annual memorial and awards ceremony.

Ruth announced Det. Philip Graves as the officer of the year.

“There’s a lot of people here that deserve recognition. It’s hard to, you know, recognize every single person. I think every single officer here can be recognized in some way shape or form for something great,” Graves said.

Graves worked a couple big investigations, including a 22-year-old criminal sexual conduct case.

“I kind of got my hands in all the cookie jars trying to do everything to improve this place. Part of the impact committee, part of the union, part of the ES team. As a detective, we had a lot of great cases that I investigated last year as well,” Graves said.

After promoting Det. Jeff Doud to sergeant and the retirement of Sgt. Kelly Schmidt, the celebration ended on a somber note with a memorial for officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

“We can’t forget about our officers of the past who have given their lives for the citizens of Saginaw. And that’s what this was, is a great tribute to them and their families,” Ruth said.

