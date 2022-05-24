St. Mary’s unveils new emergency trauma center

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A brand-new state-of-the-art emergency trauma center expansion opened its doors in mid-Michigan on Tuesday.

Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially recognize the $18 million expansion.

“Over the years, we’ve been promised over and over that this was coming. And when Ascension took over, they finally ponied up the money. And $18 million later, we’ve got this brand-new emergency department,” said Steve McLean, medical director of emergency medicine for Ascension St. Mary’s.

The emergency center has 24 treatment rooms and two state-of-the-art trauma rooms. There is also a larger entrance for more ambulances.

“The flow of the department is so much better. The way the rooms are set up, the way the whole design of the ER is set up is to improve our flow and patient access,” McLean said.

Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore attended Tuesday’s ribbon cutting. She said events like this signal a city in the midst of a transition.

“We’re waking up all of the dead and we’re coming back with the life. And I can’t do it without you guys. So, please let us continue to support one another and do what we need to do,” Moore said.

Stephanie Duggan, regional president and CEO of Ascension Michigan, is on board. She said the hospital is proud to be a part of Saginaw.

“When you look down the street, we are trying to make Saginaw the ultimate place that it can be. And as Mayor Moore said, ‘we’re going to rattle the bones and bring all the goodness back,’” Duggan said.

That includes plans to break ground on a new, four-floor patient tower later this summer. In the meantime, McLean is looking forward to saving lives in the new facility.

“You don’t feel like you’re working in a dungeon anymore. It’s bright, airy, open floor plan, and it’s just exciting to work in there,” McLean said.

Ascension St. Mary’s said the expansion was made possible following its announcement in May 2018 when it made its commitment to northern Michigan hospitals through an initial $50 million investment.

