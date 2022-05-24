Three Michigan vacation destinations you need to visit this summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan had three of its destinations make the list for top 150 things to do in the United States this summer.

Travel Lemming, an online travel guide known for encouraging travelers to go “off the lemming path,” recently published the list. Among recommendations for trips to the historic Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, Colorado’s Million Dollar Highway, and Seattle’s Fremont Solstice Parade, sits the following Michigan attractions.

· #76 - Mackinac Island

· #144 - The town of Petoskey

· #149 - Legs Inn in Cross Village

The ever popular Mackinac Island is “the ultimate family day trip” as stated in the article. Lea Rose Allbaugh, a writer for Travel Lemming, noted visiting northern Michigan countless times.

“My trip to Mackinac Island remains one of my favorite memories to date. Visitors are sure to be wowed in every way, from the historic buildings to the fudge shops and time spent on the lake. A day on Mackinac Island is perfection,” Allbaugh said.

Named for the state stone, Petoskey was selected for its Victorian-style cottages, independent cafes, restaurants and shops, and its proximity to outdoor activities on Lake Michigan.

The article applauded Legs Inn in Cross Village for its Polish cuisine and unique atmosphere in a “historic log and stone cabin” that is “situated above Lake Michigan’s coastline.”

The guide’s inaugural edition of the summer list was selected by a team of two dozen writers and editors.

“This summer is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the tourism and hospitality industry. With so much on the line for the future of travel, we decided to put a special spotlight on the 150 things our team feels are especially worth attention from travelers this summer,” Travel Lemming CEO Nate Hake said.

