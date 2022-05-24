Advertisement

AG Nessel talking to media about sentencing of Justen Watkins

Justen Watkins, 25, of Bad Axe, is the self-proclaimed leader of The Base, a white supremacist...
Justen Watkins, 25, of Bad Axe, is the self-proclaimed leader of The Base, a white supremacist group.
By James Paxson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is spoke to the media about the sentencing of Justen Watkins, “The Base” leader.

In October 2020, Justen Watkins, from Bad Axe, and Alfred Gorman, Taylor, were charged in connection to a December 2019 incident in which a family in Dexter was terrorized at their home after the men intimidated them and posted messages to other members of The Base targeting the home.

Watkins claims to be the leader of The Base. The white supremacy gang openly advocates for violence and criminal acts against the U.S., claims to be training for a race war to establish white ethnonationalist rule in area of the country, including Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the attorney general’s office stated. The group also traffics in Nazi and ideology and extreme anti-Semitism.

