Continued waves of rain Thursday & Friday, looking bright for Memorial Day Weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a pleasant start to the week, rain returned to the area today and has been around much of the afternoon.

As we work through the next couple of days, expect rain to stick around in on and off fashion right through Friday. It won’t be raining the whole time, but you’ll need to pick your spots to get any outdoor tasks accomplished or to fit in a walk or run (unless you don’t mind getting wet).

As for the light at the end of the tunnel, literally speaking, we have a beautiful weekend ahead for the Memorial Day Weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

We’re getting a break as we enter the early evening hours tonight, with many of the showers from this afternoon exiting the region as of 5:30 PM. Although some isolated rain is possible this evening, we expect most areas to stay dry, which may allow you to squeeze in any outdoor activities tonight. The ground may be damp, but overall, it should be much better than this afternoon.

Although the evening is drying out briefly, we expect more showers to return overnight. (WNEM)

To track any rain tonight, check out our Interactive Radar.

Temperatures cooled off with the round of rain this afternoon, with a mix of 50s and 60s this evening. With plenty of clouds around overnight and another push of rain expected late tonight, lows should remain mild in the 50s and 60s. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Thursday & Friday

Like today, periodic rounds of rain will push through the area. It will be tough to pinpoint the exact timing of rain for any one spot, but it does appear we’ll see things slow down during the morning hours tomorrow after any rain overnight, providing a window through at least about midday Thursday.

Although shower chances won't be zero early Thursday, we'll get a chance to be dry in most areas through about midday after any rain from overnight moves out. (WNEM)

Highs will have a chance to be back in the middle 70s for most areas. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10 to 20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting around 25 miles per hour.

More showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will become possible during the afternoon and the evening hours, so if you plan on being outside tomorrow evening, you’ll need to be prepared with a backup option, although some areas may be able to squeeze activities in tomorrow.

There is a small chance that any thunderstorms that develop tomorrow could contain strong wind gusts, which could approach severe limits. However, that risk is quite low for any one spot.

We have high chances for precipitation on Friday, but the northern sections of the viewing area may be able to stay dry Friday as rain mostly stays around the Tri-Cities and southward. (WNEM)

Friday, showers will keep on rolling, although the area will be under a bit of a split. The farther north and west you go from the Tri-Cities, the better chance you’ll have of staying dry. The best rain chances will be from around the Tri-Cities and Thumb southward.

Highs on Friday will be cooler in the 60s thanks to a passing cold front. But that cold front should allow for drier air to move in and should set us up for a great holiday weekend.

Memorial Day Weekend Outlook

Although we’ll wait on more specifics, the upcoming holiday weekend post-Friday showers looks great! And even though rain shower chances are a bit better if you’re traveling north of the TV5 viewing area, it doesn’t look like a washout there either. However, just so you’re informed, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to check locally for the specifics.

Once we get past the showers of Friday, our weekend looks great locally. (WNEM)

As for us, expect increasing amounts of sun through Saturday, keeping that rolling through Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday. Temperatures should get progressively warmer, pushing the middle to upper 80s by Monday, and 90 by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.