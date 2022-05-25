Crime Stoppers offering $3K reward in 2016 homicide

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Six years later, a family is still searching for answers in a deadly Bridgeport Township shooting.

Darrel Volway, 43, was found shot to death on the back porch of his family’s home in the 3900 block of Olive Street on May 25, 2016.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Volway’s family increased the cash reward to $3,000. Tips can be sent anonymously by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.