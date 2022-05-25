Flint Police searching for missing 14-year-old

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers in Flint are searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Zachariah Thompson was last seen in the area of Ballenger Highway and Miller Road on May 13 about 11 p.m. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and no shirt, police said.

Zachariah has a tattoo on his right chest that says “Rocky” and another on the left side that says “Shannon” with a heartbeat. He also has a tattoo on his left arm of a flower that says “Mom.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 810-237-6824 or call 911.

