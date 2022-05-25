Advertisement

Flint Police searching for missing 14-year-old

Zachariah Thompson
Zachariah Thompson(Flint Police Department)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers in Flint are searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Zachariah Thompson was last seen in the area of Ballenger Highway and Miller Road on May 13 about 11 p.m. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and no shirt, police said.

Zachariah has a tattoo on his right chest that says “Rocky” and another on the left side that says “Shannon” with a heartbeat. He also has a tattoo on his left arm of a flower that says “Mom.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 810-237-6824 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Glenn Miller Cosey
Flint police searching for missing man last seen May 3
Darrel Volway
Crime Stoppers offering $3K reward in 2016 homicide
Ford
Ford pays $19M to settle claims on fuel economy, payload
Pope Francis looks at the crowd after delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and...
Pope offers solidarity to Gaylord, Michigan, after tornado