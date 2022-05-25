Advertisement

Flint police searching for missing man last seen May 3

Glenn Miller Cosey
Glenn Miller Cosey(Flint Police Department)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Have you seen this man? Flint police are on the lookout for 59-year-old Glenn Miller Cosey.

Police say Cosey was last seen on Tuesday, May 3, on E. Dayton. He’s described as 5′ 10″ weighing about 170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Police say he also has a tattoo on his left arm.

He was wearing blue jeans, white Nike shoes, and a black hoodie when he vanished.

If you have any information about where Cosey might be, contact Officer Hughley at 810-237-6821 or 911.

