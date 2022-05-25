How to talk to your children about processing trauma

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas, parents across the country are attempting to explain to their kids why tragedies like this occur.

“A lot of times, they’re like ‘what? somebody brought a gun to school and shot somebody?’ And you know, I try to tell them, you know, as much as I think that they’ll understand.” said Siara Smith, Carrollton Township mother.

Local parents are trying to help their kids process Tuesday’s tragedy.

“So we need to tend to ourselves as well as our children. Because our kids are going to look to us to see how to respond, what do we do? So we need to make sure that we’re in the right place as well,” said Erin Nostrandt, director of children’s services at the Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority.

Nostrandt said talking and really listening to your kids is the most important action.

“Maybe they’re not completely aware of what the school has done to make them safe. Maybe they just need to have reassurance that what they, what the school said that they’re going to do is happening,” Nostrandt said.

Nostrandt suggests parents keep an eye on their kids’ behavior and reach out to a mental health professional if needed.

“At some point, these things affect our kids mentally. And so, you have to give them the mental break and the tools that they need. Especially if they’re scared,” said Amanda Combs, Saginaw mother.

“Trauma gets lodged in the body. Trauma gets lodged in the sensory system. It gets lodged in, you know, the neuro-muscular system,” said Rachelle McGarry, psychologist .

McGarry is a clinical psychologist specializing in work with children. She said responses vary by kids’ age, with young kids focusing on relationships.

“Explain that there are these terrible things that happen. But you’re safe here, and to focus on what will help them feel safe. You know, where they feel safe, with whom they feel safe,” McGarry said.

With teens, you can focus on what makes them feel powerful and in control again.

