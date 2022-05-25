MDARD offers advice for safe mosquito control this summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Mosquito season is here.

With warm summer weather settling in, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reminds Michigan residents to be on alert for potentially dangerous mosquitos and ticks. These pests carry and spread deadly diseases like West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) through their bite. Using its prevention strategy, MDARD hopes residents will help limit mosquito bites and the spread of disease this summer.

“One of the most effective and inexpensive ways to prevent mosquitos is dumping standing water on your property at least once a week,” said Brian Verhougstraete, MDARD’s pesticide section manager. “Mosquitos lay eggs in water, so eliminating standing water removes mosquitos’ ability to breed. Mosquito larvae live in water an can take only seven days after hatching from eggs to grow into flying adults, making preparation and early action essential. Now is a great time to check around for anything that collects water.”

Standing water can be found in clogged gutters on houses, kids’ toys left in the yard, wheelbarrows exposed to the elements, flowerpots and buckets, as well as birdbaths. Mosquitos can also be found in tall grass and brush that offer shade and protection from predators.

With this in mind, residents can easily cut down their local population of mosquitos and avoid getting ticks by regularly cutting their lawns and clearing brush in early spring time.

A classic method of personal protection is the use of insect repellents applied to the skin. Other common repellents include torches, table-top diffusers, candles, and coils. When used properly, any EPA registered insect repellent utilizing the active ingredients below are effective and safe for everyone, including those who are pregnant or breastfeeding:

DEET

Picaridin (known as KBR 3023 and icaridin outside the U.S.)

IR3535

Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)

Para-menthane-diol (PMD)

2-undecanone

Mosquitos that have already infested an area can be temporally controlled using larvicides and adulticides. Larvicides are applied directly to sources of standing water to control budding larvae populations. Adulticides often come in the forms of foggers and sprays to control adult mosquito populations. Both are great temporary solutions to controlling mosquitos but are not long-term preventatives.

“Whether you use an insect repellent or insecticide, always remember to read and follow all label directions,” Verhougstraete said. “The label is the law.”

A safe alternative for residents hesitant to use pesticides themselves is hiring mosquito control businesses. Such businesses are licensed to apply pesticides in Michigan and are required by the state to meet requirements such as proof of insurance, meeting experience requirements, and employ certified pesticide applicators who have passed MDARD proficiency examinations. A list of Michigan firms licensed to apply pesticides is available here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.