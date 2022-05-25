Advertisement

MDOT: US-23 overpass hit, needs emergency repairs

Northbound US-23 in Genesee County will be closed at Hill Road because emergency repairs are...
By James Paxson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound US-23 in Genesee County will be closed at Hill Road because emergency repairs are being one on an overpass after it was hit by a high load, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be detoured through the Hill Road interchange on Wednesday.

One lane of eastbound Hill Road is also closed, according to MDOT.

The crash was reported at 12:43 p.m. on Wednesday. It happened near US-23 Hill Road Exit 90.

