MDOT: US-23 overpass hit, needs emergency repairs

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound US-23 in Genesee County will be closed at Hill Road because emergency repairs are being one on an overpass after it was hit by a high load, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be detoured through the Hill Road interchange on Wednesday.

One lane of eastbound Hill Road is also closed, according to MDOT.

The crash was reported at 12:43 p.m. on Wednesday. It happened near US-23 Hill Road Exit 90.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.