Mid-Michigan parents react to tragedy in Texas

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While the nation mourns for the families who lost loved ones in Tuesday’s tragic shooting, parents across the country are holding on to their kids a little tighter. Many are facing renewed fears as they send their children off to school.

“I never thought in a million years that I would be having kids in school where this would be something as a parent that we would have to worry about.” said Amanda Combs, Saginaw mother.

Combs has a 17 and a 13-year-old.

Breanna Dembinski, another Saginaw mother, her daughter Mya is in middle school.

“Yea this can be my daughter, it can like, I wouldn’t know what to do, I would Freak out, like I would just go in panic mode.” Dembinski said.

Siara Smith, a Carrollton Township mother, has four kids in grades two through six.

“I could never imagine, you know, being that parent to get that phone call that something happened like that at my kids’ school.” Smith said.

All of these parents couldn’t believe the tragedy in Texas, and all of them kept their kids home on Wednesday.

“They don’t want to go to school on a day where there’s a threat, or a potential threat.” Combs said.

Tuesday night, Carrollton Public Schools sent out a text to all parents. Someone reported a threat to the middle school to Carrollton Township police.

Police investigated the report and did not find it credible, so the district told parents school was still on.

“We would not have opened our doors this morning if we felt, had any inclination that we were not sure our kids’, students’ would be safe today.” said Jill Wrzesinski, Interim Superintendent of Carrollton Public Schools.

But parents and students are worried.

When asked if her child was afraid to go to school, Breanna Dembinski said, “Yeah, she really is, and I shouldn’t, my daughter shouldn’t be, have to - scared to be going to school at eight years old.”

“We should not have to have talks with our kids about ‘this is what you should do if there’s a situation like this, where there’s an active shooter at your school.’”

Carrollton Public Schools had extra police officers today, and there’s counselors’ available in every building if needed.

