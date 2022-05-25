Program uses AI to prevent potential mass shootings.

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Months after the mass shooting at Oxford High School, the community has started a new pilot program to help prevent the potential for another mass shooting.

“A student should never be shot,” said Sam Alaimo, co-founder of Zeroeyes, an artificial intelligence-based gun detection platform.

Alaimo said the platform helps prevent these traumatic events from happening.

“Our goal is to save lives. We believe that if we can save seconds, that we can get first responders there sooner in the event of a mass shooting, we’ll be able to save lives,” Alaimo said.

The program works with existing security system cameras. It detects the moment a gun appears in view of the cameras and sends an alert to a monitoring center.

That is where former military veterans assess the alert and can contact school administrators and police if there is a positive threat.

“Find that over 80 percent of the cases are mass shootings. The mass murderer actually has the gun exposed several minutes prior to the shooting. And those are invaluable seconds, invaluable minutes,” Alaimo said.

Public school districts in 14 states have implemented the Zeroeyes program.

“Passion project is the pursuit of love to keep kids safe from mass shooters because as we just saw yesterday with Robb Elementary School, this is still happening. It’s actually getting worse and more frequent. And with Zeroeyes with a proactive gun detection solution that can identify a gun before it’s even shot, we can save lives,” Alaimo said.

According to Education Week, there have been 27 shootings at schools or on school property in the first five months of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.