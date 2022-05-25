Rain returns Wednesday, warmer next week

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking chances for rain and a few thunderstorms returning today and sticking around for the rest of the week.

For the extended weekend, trends are leaning drier and warmer. Very small chances for showers looks to be the worst of it.

Wanting some more heat, we’re also tracking a decent warm up next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Wednesday)

We start the day mainly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few peeks of sun possible at best. A little chilly with many starting in the 40s.

Better rain chances arrive for the afternoon and evening hours. Could have a few thunderstorms in the mix. No severe weather is expected. Could have some stronger storms SW near Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

We’re not expecting rain all day. A few dry hours will be likely. Be sure to check in with the radar every now and then with our Interactive Radar!

Highs later this afternoon reach back into the 60s near 70. Winds from the SE around 5-15 mph, gusts near 25 mph.

The same set up with scattered showers along with a few thunderstorms will stay possible going into tonight. Lows tonight stay much warmer in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Late Week

Thursday will have another chance for periods of showers and thunderstorms throughout the entire day. Like Wednesday, we’re not expecting rain all day.

Highs Thursday are back in the 70s.

There will be the chance for some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening to become strong. The SPC does have a marginal risk south and west of the Tri-Cities. Damaging winds and heavy rain look to be the main threats. Always have a way to get weather alerts for your area.

Still looking at shower chances for Friday. The morning will stand the best chances as the system begins to depart east going into the PM hours. Rain chances will also be best from the Tri-Cities and areas south.

Highs Friday stay mild in the 60s.

Traveling Friday for the weekend could have some wet roads. Conditions are expected to improve as the day goes on; especially if heading Up North!

Rain totals from Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should add up to .5 - 1″ when all said and done. Locally higher amounts within any thunderstorms can be expected.

Memorial Day Weekend Outlook

Past the rain this week, we begin to trend drier and brighter for the week and even into next week!

Partly to mostly sunny are looking more likely with temperatures in the 70s for the weekend. Monday into next week is expected to reach into the 80s!

The only chance we will keep for a shower to sneak in will be Sunday morning. Even now, this looks to stay minimal. Still expect lots of dry time this weekend!

