Report: Deaths from alcohol, drugs, suicide increased during pandmeic

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new report shows that the U.S. experienced the highest combined rate of death due to alcohol, drug and suicide during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saginaw County Health Department is working to see how they can better improve the mental health of the community.

“We know the pandemic has definitely contributed to an increased, you know, substance use across the board,” said Christina Harrington, a Saginaw County Health Department health officer. “We’re hoping to really collect is additional data from our community around that specifically so those we can kind of hone in a little bit more.”

The deaths associated with alcohol, drugs and suicide took the lives of more than 180,000 Americans died in 2020, a 20 percent one-year increase.

The report shows the increase in these deaths were heightened in part by mental health issues like anxiety, stress and grief caused by the pandemic.

“There’s certain continues to be, unfortunately, a huge stigma around mental health. We really need to combat that mental health is health,” Harrington said.

Harrington said the agency is launching a community health assessment survey this month to better understand the health of the community, and to create programs and services that are needed and wanted.

“Going to help us collect data but also it’s going to help prioritize where health improvement planning and our initiatives and strategies should be focused,” Harrington said.

Trust for America’s Health and Wellbeing Trust reports in 2018 alcohol, drug, and suicide deaths accounted for more than 55,000 deaths per year.

