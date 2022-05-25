Saginaw City Council to consider expansion of stimulus-funded hazard pay

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A decision is up in the air for the city of Saginaw as there is a debate which municipal employees should receive COVID-19 hazard pay.

“We’re already short staffed and we worked over 10,000 hours of overtime in a year just in our department. Not to make it sound bad, but we worked a lot,” said Saginaw Police Department Detective Philip Graves.

Graves justified the agency’s push to expand who will receive stimulus-backed hazard pay and how much they get.

“Once we saw the parameters of this, one of the first things that came to our mind was - wow, this excludes Dom,” Graves said.

Saginaw Police Detective Dominique Vasquez falls outside the time frame set by city council to pay city employees who worked between March 23 of 2020 and March 22 of 2021 between 750 and 3,000 dollars apiece.

“We don’t want to sound ungrateful, but at the same time, that’s a soft spot for all of us,” Graves said.

Graves said Officer Vasquez got COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic

“He almost lost his life to COVID. He was in the hospital for 83 days, on a ventilator, had to relearn how to live basically his everyday life. He caught this right at the start of COVID and it took him almost a year to rehabilitate,” Graves said.

His rehabilitation caused Vasquez to miss out on logging hours that would have qualified him for the hazard pay.

“He felt the effects firsthand of what we’re getting a hazard pay for,” Graves said.

Widening the parameters would affect the city financially.

City Manager Tim Morales estimates it could double the more than $864,000 already allocated from the city’s $52 million in federal stimulus funds.

The amount each employee can receive is capped at $3,000, but more employees would qualify, and they would also track more hours. This could qualify ing them for more than what they originally would have received.

“In my eyes, so be it. They still worked during the pandemic,” Graves said.

Morales is expected to present city council with options to potentially widen the parameters to include employees missing out of the ARPA funded hazard pay.

