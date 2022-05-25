University of Michigan task force raises concerns regarding abortion access

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In the wake of news regarding the possible fate of Roe v. Wade, a University of Michigan task force is working to mitigate the impact of a potential statewide abortion ban in Michigan.

Earlier in the month a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court made public revealed the court may overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established the nationwide constitutional right to abortion. If overturned a 1931 Michigan law would immediately take effect, banning abortion state-wide.

The task force said that an abortion ban in the state could have a major impact on health care at Michigan Medicine and University Health Service, medical education, and other areas. While the law is currently subject to a number lawsuits, including a suit brought up by Planned Parenthood of Michigan and another by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the group is planning for various outcomes.

“The specter of a complete ban on abortion care in Michigan is worrisome. I strongly support access to abortion care,” President Mary Sue Coleman said. " We have a female dominated institution; we care about our own communities as well as those we serve through clinical care and education. I am deeply concerned about how prohibiting abortion would affect U-M’s medical teaching, our research, and our service to communities in need.”

The task force is lead by Coleman and Marschall S. Runge, the executive vice president for medical affairs. The group also includes leaders from Michigan Medicine’s clinical teams and the Medical School, as well as the Office of General Counsel, Human Resources and University Health Services. Also included are students and faculty from LSA departments of Psychology and Women’s and Gender Studies, the School of Information, Institute for Research on Women and Gender, Library Health Sciences and more.

“The impact of criminalization will be felt across all of University of Michigan’s missions. The most serious consequences will be felt in the university’s clinical care realm, by patients without financial or logistical resources to access out-of-state abortion care - disproportionately people of color, adolescents and those in rural Michigan,” said Dee Fenner, co-chair of the task force and chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Michigan Medicine.

“But the impact will be felt in our classrooms as well, where pregnancy, undesired birth or complications of unsafe abortion may impact educational attainment,” Fenner said. “Existing racial disparities in health outcomes and in student educational outcomes will likely be exacerbated. Overturning Roe is a health, gender and racial equity issue. We need careful planning to mitigate its most serious potential effects.”

For this moment, Michigan Medicine is dedicated to and continues to provide a full spectrum of women’s health services, including abortion care.

“Many of the patients we see are diagnosed with fetal anomalies or experience other complications that make ongoing pregnancy and giving birth dangerous, or they have serious underlying illnesses or other needs that make abortion in an outpatient facility not possible,” said David Miller, president of the Michigan Medicines clinical division. “Our commitment is to be there for those who need the specialized care we can offer.”

Michigan Medicine has become a place of last resort for people seeking abortion care in the state, as well as several neighboring states, according to Lisa Harris, professor of obstetrics and gynecology.

“We see patients whose underlying health conditions require hospital-level abortion care, care that other sites are not able to provide, and would be very difficult to access out of state,” Harris said. “We can also expect to see an increase in the birthrate in the state - some estimates are as high as a 17% increase - and it is not clear that we or others have capacity to manage a dramatic shift like this. All pregnant patients will feel this impact.”

Harris said the task force will work to mitigate impacts on Michigan Medicine’s clinical training programs, which includes training centered around abortion and reproductive care.

“We also need to consider the impact of restrictive abortion on the desire of faculty, staff and students to take or remain in jobs in the state or pursue education here,” Harris said.

The task force plans to outline guidance for clinical providers including methods of accessing out-of-state abortions for patients and those in the campus community.

“Right now, we have a lot more questions than answers,” Fenner said. “We recognize that abortion is a complex issue that may bring up complex feelings. Regardless of one’s personal feelings about abortion, as professionals providing reproductive health care, this is a time of great uncertainty for us and for our patients. But we are pulling together a large, diverse group of university leaders to make sure we are prepared for whatever may happen.”

