US Senate Democrats, Whitmer hold roundtable on Roe v. Wade

Mich. (WNEM) - Senate Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow is hosting a roundtable with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state leaders about the impact of Roe v. Wade potentially being overturned.

The virtual roundtable is called “Turning Back the Clock on Women’s Reproductive Freedom in the States.”

Multiple states would revert to laws banning abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned, including Michigan. Among those, 17 states would ban abortions with no exceptions for incest or rape.

