Whitmer directs state departments to protect reproductive health care

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive instructing state departments and agencies to increase protections for reproductive health care.

Whitmer is directing departments and agencies to review aspects of reproductive health care, such as contraception, long-acting reversible contraception and emergency contraception, that fall within their jurisdiction.

They must detail how they can increase choices available to protect mental, physical, and reproductive health as well as safeguard the privacy of individuals seeking care and assure the safety of reproductive healthcare providers, Whitmer’s Office stated.

Whitmer released the following statement after signing the executive directive:

“The right to safe, legal abortion in the State of Michigan is under attack. According to the recent draft opinion in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v Wade soon, taking away a right that Americans have had for 49 years. If Roe is overturned, Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion even in cases of rape or incest and criminalizing doctors and nurses may go back into effect. This would punish women—our neighbors, family, and friends—and criminalize doctors and nurses for doing their jobs.

“In preparation for this very real possibility, I am signing an executive directive instructing all state departments and agencies not to cooperate with authorities from other states who want to prosecute women seeking legal abortion care. Also, the directive instructs departments and agencies to increase protections for reproductive healthcare within their purview and offer residents comprehensive information about the cost and availability of care.

“Now is the time to use every tool in our toolbox to protect all aspects of reproductive health care. No matter what happens in DC, I am going to fight like hell so every Michigander can make decisions about their own body. However, we personally feel about abortion, health, not politics, should drive important medical decisions. A woman must be able to make her own medical decisions with the advice of a healthcare professional she trusts. Politicians should not make that decision for her.”

The executive directive instructs departments not to help authorities of any state in any investigation or proceeding against anyone for obtaining, providing or assisting someone else to obtain or provide reproductive healthcare that is legal where the health care is provided.

Departments must also provide information about the cost and availability of reproductive care and increase awareness about the availability and safety of contraception, per the executive directive.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the executive directive:

“No woman should be forced to choose between exercising her personal healthcare decisions and the threat of criminal prosecution. I applaud Governor Whitmer for drawing a line in the sand and making clear no state of Michigan department or agency will aid in the persecution of women who would seek medical care in our state. It is incumbent upon those of us who hold public office to exercise the full authority of our positions to extend support and protection for women in our state--and our country. That is why I have made clear that I will not use the resources of my office to enforce or defend Michigan’s 1931 statute criminalizing abortion. I refuse to put millions of Michigan women at risk by restricting their access to safe abortions.”

In April, Whitmer filed a lawsuit and asked the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately resolve whether Michigan’s Constitution protects the right to abortion. The lawsuit asks the court to recognize a constitutional right to an abortion under the Due Process Clause of the Michigan Constitution. It also asks to stop enforcement of the 1931 Michigan abortion ban.

