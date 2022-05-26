Advertisement

Apartment fire in Bridgeport Township leaves one dead

One person is dead following an apartment fire in Bridgeport Twp. early Thursday morning.
One person is dead following an apartment fire in Bridgeport Twp. early Thursday morning.
By Megan Paladino
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fire broke out in an apartment building in Bridgeport Township around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Bridgeport Township Fire Department responded, with multiple other agencies assisting.

Six families have been displaced by the fire, and one person has been pronounced dead. Six units are now unlivable.

King Road, between Dixie Highway and Williamson Road is closed as crews work to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and it is under investigation.

Stay with TV5 for updates.

