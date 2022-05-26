Flint arts organization receives federal funding

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint based performing arts organization, Tapology, Inc., will receive a $30,000 federal grant to continue its efforts to uplift communities through dance.

Tapology plans to use the grant to conduct a nationwide tour starting in Flint, showcasing art forms with ties to America and the African Diaspora. This would include art forms like tap dance and jazz music. Tapology, which is a non-profit, has spent 20 years serving Flint with events like the annual Tapology Tap Festival, a celebration of African American culture. The grant was awarded through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Grants for the Arts Project program.

“The tradition of call and response in African American culture is deeply connected to the need to release and heal, which is highly necessary during this tumultuous time of socio-economic and political upheaval. The tour is a call to action, for a response to bring about a positive change in our would, through the use of an American artform,” Tapology CEO Bruce Bradley said. “We appreciate the support of the Arts Endowment and Congressman Kildee and we hope this will encourage others to support us in our endeavors.”

Congressman Dan Kildee, chief deputy whip of the House Democratic Caucus, applauds the new federal funding for Tapology, Inc.

“Mid-Michigan is home to amazing arts organizations, including Tapology. I am pleased that this federal grant will help enrich out community through dance and highlight the incredible talent Michigan has to offer nationwide,” Kildee said. “In Congress, I will continue to work to bring federal resources to mid-Michigan to help our arts institutions continue to expand the ways they enrich our community.”

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support the arts and cultural organizations throughout the nation with these grants, including Tapology, providing opportunities for all of us to live artful lives,” NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson said. “The arts contribute to our individual well-being, the well-being of our communities, and to our local economies. The arts are also crucial to helping us make sense of our circumstances from different perspectives as we emerge from the pandemic and plan for a shared new normal informed by our examined experience.”

