Gov. Whitmer announces partnership to install vehicle chargers across state

HOLLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that 15 electric vehicle charging sites will be installed at state parks and a state fish hatchery over the next few years thanks to partnerships with Adopt a Charger and Rivian.

The first two chargers, called Rivian Waypoints, were unveiled Thursday at Holland State Park in Ottawa County.

“This partnership to install charging stations in our state parks speaks to the collaborative approach we are taking to grow our economy and address climate change head-on through clean, reliable energy,” Whitmer said. “These charging stations along the Lake Michigan EV Circuit build on our rich Pure Michigan tradition of exploration and bringing together communities and businesses to ensure that we honor our past as the place that put the world on wheels and continue to invest in our workforce as we lead the transition to electric vehicles. Together, we will keep growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs, and lowering costs for drivers and working families.”

Rivian has an operating agreement with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and nonprofit Adopt a Charger to provide Level 2 Rivian Waypoints chargers at no cost to the state or taxpayers.

“We applaud the state for continuing to adopt policies that keep Michigan at the forefront of innovative electric mobility which is why we’re proud to take our collaboration with the state up a notch today at Holland State Park,” said Rivian Senior Director of Public Policy Chris Nevers. “Our state parks charging program is how we come together with our partners to offer a solution to EV-charging gaps. We’re making this investment because we believe that exploring the natural world should be possible without contributing to local air pollution, climate change, or damaging the environment.”

Adopt a Charger will provide support for the operation of the chargers during this agreement while an electric transmission company ITC will provide funding for electrical use for two years. Consumers Energy is providing funds to pay for upgrades to the electric systems at state parks needed for charger installation.

The chargers are being installed in phases. Upper Peninsula state parks are scheduled to be part of the second phase next year.

