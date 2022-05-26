Locally heavy rain tonight & tomorrow, drier this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another round of showers and thunderstorms is moving back into Mid-Michigan this evening and it looks like that will continue at times overnight and Friday.

But for those who are sick of the rain, things will be trending drier for the weekend and early next week, so we’re almost to the finish line. While severe weather is not anticipated, some locally heavy rainfall is possible tonight and tomorrow.

This Evening & Overnight

Although we have plenty of showers around, there are some dry spaces in between, so if you have outdoor plans tonight, be sure to keep tabs on the rain with our Interactive Radar.

We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather this evening, which suggests a severe storm is possible, but it’s the lowest threat level. If a severe storm did develop, which we don’t anticipate, strong winds would be the main threat.

Some areas will receive locally heavy rain tonight, and there is a small risk for flash flooding. (WNEM)

Locally heavy rainfall is expected to be a bigger threat, and we’re actually under a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall, which means isolated flash flooding is possible. This is also a low risk, but some areas could pick up between 1-2″ of rain between this evening and the end of the rain Friday evening.

Like our Wednesday, it won’t be raining every second this evening and overnight, but the chances will continue through the overnight. Some occasional rumbles of thunder are possible, too. Overnight lows won’t fall too far, with mostly 50s for Friday morning.

Friday

Rain will continue for most areas on Friday as a cold front drops in from the northwest. However, areas north and west of the Tri-Cities will have a chance to see the rain end sooner or stay dry entirely tomorrow as the cold front drops through those areas first.

Rain continues on Friday, but many areas north and west of the Tri-Cities will have a chance to see rain end early in the day, or remain dry entirely. (WNEM)

Everywhere else, it will take most of the day to get rid of the rain, but once we do, we should dry out nicely into the weekend. Highs will be cooler on Friday with the showers sticking around most of the day. Expect mostly 60s for highs. Winds will shift northerly to around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Severe weather is not expected on Friday, but locally heavy rain will remain possible, with a Marginal Risk (isolated) of flash flooding. Rainfall totals pictured below include Thursday evening through Friday.

We should dry out and clear out on Friday night, with overnight lows becoming much cooler in the 40s behind the front.

Memorial Day Weekend

There has been minimal change with our Memorial Day Weekend forecast. Saturday through Monday is largely expected to remain dry, with plenty of sun expected all three days.

The only change has been to add a small chance for rain late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning as a complex of thunderstorms to our west in Wisconsin and Minnesota attempts to move into the region. It’s likely most of this will fall apart before it arrives or weakens considerably. But just in the small chance some of it survives, we’ll add a chance for rain. This doesn’t appear to be significant.

Temperatures will warm up quite a bit through the weekend, with 80s by Sunday, and middle to upper 80s by Memorial Day. We’ll likely see an uptick in the humidity next week, too.

