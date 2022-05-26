Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for stalking, impersonating police

Joseph Porter
Joseph Porter(MSP)
By Chandler Pawloski
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) – A Michigan man was arrested after allegedly stalking and impersonating a police officer.

Michigan State Police were called to a woman’s home in Clam Lake Township in February after she reported receiving threatening phone calls.

The woman told troopers the harassing calls were made by her ex-husband, 39-year-old Joseph Gene Porter, of Cadillac. When troopers investigated the situation further, they found Porter had been impersonating a deputy from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, leaving voicemail messages on his ex-wife’s phone, police said.

In the messages, Porter would identify himself as a Wexford County Deputy requesting to speak with the woman about an item she had stolen from Porter, police said. Porter would also falsely report his ex-wife for threatening him with a gun and stating she would bomb his house, police said.

A warrant was issued for Porter’s arrest on May 13. He was arrested days later on May 17 and placed in the Wexford County Jail.

Porter was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count of stalking, one count of impersonating a peace officer, one count of false report of a felony, and being a habitual offender - third offense.

His bond was set at $2,500. He is scheduled to appear back in court on May 31.

