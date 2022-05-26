MDOT plans to ease congestion this holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - With Memorial Day looming closer, Michigan travelers are planning their holiday trips, and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is making plans that should help drivers this weekend.

Plans include removing lane restrictions on more than 63 percent of road and bridge projects statewide, easing traffic delays for holiday travelers. Lane restrictions will be removed beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, May 27, and will be put back in place 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. While this means a massive 104 of 165 projects will have lane restrictions removed, MDOT reminds drivers equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place. This includes lane shifts and shoulder closures.

AAA Michigan anticipates 1.1 million Michigan residents will be on the road this year travelling in excess of 50 miles from home. That is a 7.9 percent increase from last Memorial Day.

“As life continues to get back to normal as normal can be coming out of the pandemic, it’s clear folks are going to be doing a lot of traveling this holiday weekend and into the summer,” State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said. “We have more work happening than ever thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program, which means more work zones to be aware of. We implore all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in all work zones. While you’re depending on us to fix the roads, road workers are trusting you with their lives. Let’s make sure everyone makes it home each and every night.”

For more information on on-going MDOT projects, visit www.Michigan.gov/Drive.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.