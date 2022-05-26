Michigan begins $1.5 million tuition giveaway

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the start of the MET 35th Anniversary $1.5 Million Giveaway that will give children a chance to win a $15,000 prepaid tuition prize.

In the statewide drawing, 100 children will be chosen randomly for the tuition prize. The governor was joined by former Gov. Jim Blanchard, State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks, former state Sen. William Sederburg, Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner, and teachers, students, parents and community leaders at Riddle Elementary School for the announcement.

“This life-changing giveaway is an awesome way to celebrate 35 years of helping Michigan families save for higher education,” Whitmer said. “It will help more students attain the education and skills they will need to achieve their career goals and bring us closer to meeting our goal of 60 percent of working-age adults with a skill certificate or college degree by 2030. I applaud Treasurer Eubanks and the MET Board for making this opportunity possible, and I especially want to thank Governor Blanchard for his leadership and long-term vision that have left a remarkable legacy. I would encourage any family thinking about saving for higher education to look into MET — as my parents did for me — and start today.”

Under MET’s giveaway, residents 18 years and up on Aug. 31 are eligible to enter on behalf of beneficiaries up to 5-years-old by the same date for a chance to win $15,000 in prepaid tuition. A person can only enter once, but multiple people may enter on behalf of the same child.

The prepaid tuition prize can be used to pay for future tuition and mandatory fees at a community college, college, university or trade school.

The giveaway is not funded by state tax dollars, according to Whitmer’s Office. A prudent investment strategy over the last decade has resulted in a record surplus for MET, which can now be used to invest in Michiganders.

Giveaway entry begins on May 26 and ends on Aug. 31. Winners will be announced in a series of drawings starting Sept. 12. Michiganders can enter the giveaway and review eligibility on MET’s website.

