Michigan lawmakers debate on best way to stop school shootings

Mich. (WNEM) - The nation continues to mourn the 19 children and two teachers gunned down at an elementary school in south Texas.

The suspected shooter, an 18-year-old, was killed by responding officers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.

As the nation grapples with this horrific tragedy, the conversation in Washington turns to curbing gun violence.

Following Tuesday’s school shooting, democrats in the state legislature restarted a push for enhanced gun safety measures.

“The time to take action is before kids are murdered. We should have had these bills in place before Oxford,” said state Senator Jim Ananich.

Lansing democrats are renewing a push on safety bills that would tighten gun storage rules and clarify punishments for adults who allow guns to fall into the hands of children.

“These are just basic things to make sure some psychopath lunatic isn’t buying a gun and mowing down people,” Ananich said.

Ananich, who represents Genesee County, accuses republican lawmakers of inaction.

“They won’t even discuss it. They won’t even have hearing on the bills, they don’t come up with their own ideas. It’s just a combination of no, no, no. Well, no isn’t stopping this from happening,” Ananich said.

According to the Associated Press, since Columbine in 1999, 169 people have died in 14 mass shootings connected to United States schools and colleges.

The two most recent, causing 21 casualties on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas and four in Oxford, Michigan, last November.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take,” Ananich said.

State Representative Luke Meerman is co-chairman of the School Safety Task Force.

“To me, that’s not what I see as needed to be done,” Meerman said.

He said directing resources to combat mental illness will help with school safety. Meerman expects at least 17 house bills introduced in the next few weeks relating to school safety.

“There’s technology that can watch cameras, that can watch for guns, that can alert police departments sooner and those kinds of things will be on the table school by school through the risk assessment,” Meerman said.

Ananich said it is going to take stronger gun safety laws to improve safety in schools.

“I think we’ve done enough thoughts and prayers. I think we’ve done enough conversations about this. We’re the only country in the world that seems to think that slaughtering children is acceptable and it’s not,” Ananich said.

