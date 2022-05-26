Oxford High School to receive $9.8M for safety, mental health services

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, the Michigan Senate adopted a substitute on Thursday adding $27.5 million to support safety efforts in public and private schools across the state.

House Bill 6012 would send $9.8 million of those funds to Oxford High School. The funds would be intended for psychologists, family liaisons, mental health staff, school security, additional learning time, legal fees, and the physical restoration of the school building.

“Oxford High School experienced a horrific act of violence and loss last November. No amount of funding will bring back those who were lost, but we must give the school the resources they need to best serve their students, teachers and staff who were deeply affected by this tragedy,” State Senator Ruth Johnson (R-Holly) said. “This bill includes nearly $10 million for Oxford schools to support a school psychologist, family liaison, and a mental health coordinator and to help implement additional safety measures.”

Of the funds, $15 million would be put toward school security assessment grants. Michigan schools would then be able to take part in the completion of comprehensive safety and security assessments. Another $12.5 million would be used for school security building mapping grants for critical incidence mapping that would allow first responders to be more effective in an emergency.

“As a community in Texas mourns this week - and as the families of Oxford continue to deal with the scars of last November - this bill is a concrete step we can take to help provide needed support services to Oxford’s students and teachers and to provide new resources to schools across our state to help them improve their security and keep their school communities safe,” Johnson said.

House Bill 6012 now goes to the House of Representatives for concurrence. If the House concurs in the bill, it would then be sent to the governor to be signed.

