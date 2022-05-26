Periods of rain & thunderstorms Thursday, drying out this weekend

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for more showers and thunderstorms today. Like Wednesday, not an all day event.

Your extended weekend is still looking drier, brighter, and warmer!

We even get hotter going into next week while staying dry.

Here’s your updated forecast!

Today (Thursday), Tonight & Friday

We have another chance for periods of showers and thunderstorms throughout the entire day. Like Wednesday, we’re not expecting rain all day. As of now, chances are more isolated for the AM, becoming more scattered later this afternoon and evening.

This will be another day to check in with the Interactive Radar if spending long periods of time outdoors.

Highs Thursday are back in the 70s with more humidity.

There will be the chance for some thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening to become strong. The SPC does have a marginal risk (1/5) south and west of the Tri-Cities. Damaging winds and heavy rain look to be the main threats. Always have a way to get weather alerts for your area.

Past a cold front passing by later tonight, any severe chances will be eliminated. Still can’t rule out a few more showers, but the coverage is looking more isolated.

Still looking at shower chances for Friday. The morning will stand the best chances as the system begins to depart east going into the PM hours. Rain chances will also be best from the Tri-Cities and areas south. Most of the region should be dry later into Friday evening.

Highs Friday stay mild in the 60s behind a passing cold front.

Traveling Friday for the weekend could have some wet roads. Conditions are expected to improve as the day goes on; especially if heading Up North!

Rain totals from Thursday and Friday should add up to .5 - 1″ when all said and done. Locally higher amounts within any thunderstorms can be expected.

Memorial Day Weekend Outlook

Past the rain this week, we begin to trend drier and brighter for the weekend and even into next week!

Partly to mostly sunny are looking more likely with temperatures in the 70s for the weekend. Monday into next week is expected to reach into the 80s!

The only chance we will keep for a shower to sneak in will be Sunday morning. Even now, this looks to stay minimal. Still expect lots of dry time this weekend!

Next Week

Conditions past Memorial day into next week stay hot and mainly dry. Rain does look to make a return by later in the week. As of now as early as Thursday. Still is a very early look.

Temperatures will be the bigger story. Highs are expected to reach if not exceed 90!

