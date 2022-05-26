Saginaw Twp. police officer returning to patrol after life-changing injury

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An officer who was shot in the line of duty is about to return to road patrol.

Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig’s life-changing injury became an example of how important it is to lock your car doors.

On Wednesday, it was announced he will be returning to road patrol after more than three years.

“He’s been assigned to a shift, and his shift mates are waiting for him to come back and start doing paperwork,” Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Chris Fredenburg said.

The Saginaw Township Police department brought up Koenig’s story during an update on their “Lock it or Lose it” summer initiative.

It was Jan. 22, 2019, when Koenig pulled over a pickup on Tittabawassee near Bay Road and was shot in the face and shoulder by Joshua Rosebush, who is in prison for his crime.

Authorities said Rosebush stole the truck that morning. The key had been left in the ignition. The gun Rosebush used was also stolen from another unlocked vehicle, police said.

Police were glad to report their efforts are leading to a noticeable decline in thefts from vehicles, which typically are crimes of opportunity.

“It’s like a trip to the grocery store. They just go through a neighborhood and go from driveway to driveway, car door to car door, doesn’t matter the make, model or year. They just try to see if that car is unlocked,” Fredenburg said.

The township used to average more than 200 of these thefts each year. Now the average is under 120 per year, with exactly 69 last year.

Koenig did return to work performing “light duties” beginning in February of last year. As for his return to road patrol, police said he is doing great, and they expect him back in about a month.

