Sanford man takes donations to Gaylord tornado victims

By James Paxson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sanford man took a truck full of food, water, and supplies to the city of Gaylord after they were hit with an EF-3 tornado on Friday.

Erik Swenson, of Flying Trout Catering in Sanford, drove a truck of donations to Gaylord on Thursday.

He hosted a drive collecting food, water, cleaning supplies and more.

“We all have been complacent with what has been going on in the world. Being able to give back and come together. I have four small children and to set the example for them and to show them ‘hey, show your heart and have a big heart.’ We can go out and help somebody. It just goes a long way and lifts a little of the burden up off them,” Swenson said.

The supplies are heading for the northern Michigan community as it continues to clean up from the deadly tornado that hit last Friday afternoon.

Members of FEMA arrived there Thursday, and they will spend the next few days assessing damage.

