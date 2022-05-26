State troopers equipped with more body cameras

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers protecting and serving in mid-Michigan are being equipped with more body cameras that will assist in investigations and increase transparency with the public.

Trooper Rashaad Cormier will be heading out on patrol with some new equipment. He has now been outfitted with a new body camera.

“These bodycams kind of give you that perspective from the officer of troopers,” Cormier said.

Cormier, who has been with the MSP for two years, says he loves having the bodycam. He said it will be an assistant for officers when they fill out paperwork and allow the department to be more transparent.

“Being more transparent is all in the name of the game. That’s part of the reasons why I became a trooper myself,” Cormier said.

The Michigan State Police have deployed bodycams to every member of the Third District from a detective sergeant and below, including a motor carrier officer. Adding to the total of 1,700 body cameras deployed statewide.

“Camera has given us a level of accountability and transparency that we didn’t previously have. And we’re pretty happy to be able to better document interactions with the public. Hopefully, this will help us to gain trust and maintain accountability with the public,” Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.

The cameras were funded with $3.8 million from the state and a $2 million grant from the Office of Justice. The cameras will be synced to patrol vehicles and will activate once lights and sirens are turned on.

“There’s really no room for someone to say something happened and it you know, it’s shown on video, all of it. So it really protects the officer or the trooper, and it protects the citizen as well. It’s just a way of helping both of us make sure that we’re doing the right thing out there,” Cormier said.

The Michigan State Police is expected to equip all districts with body cameras by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.