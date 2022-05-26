Advertisement

Trial date set for man accused of murdering, mutilating college student

Mark Latunski is accused of brutally murdering Kevin Bacon in December 2019.
Mark Latunski is accused of brutally murdering Kevin Bacon in December 2019.(Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CORUNNA, Mich. (WNEM) - The trial date has been set for a man accused of killing and cannibalizing a college student he met in Shiawassee County through a dating app.

Mark Latunski is accused of brutally murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, who was a student at the University of Michigan-Flint, in December 2019. Latunski was found mentally competent to stand trial. His jury trial is set for Oct. 18.

Latunski has a hearing on Oct. 13 where he is expected to accept or reject a plea deal.

He has been charged with homicide open murder as well as disinterment and mutilation.

On May 11, a psychologist testified during a hearing for Latunski. A judge ruled in order to maintain competency, Latunski should receive the appropriate amount of his medication.

