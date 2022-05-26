Twining man sentenced to time served after booby trap set to harm troopers

WEST BRANCH, Mich. (WNEM) - A Twining man has been sentenced in Ogemaw County and is waiting to be sentenced in Arenac County after Michigan State Police say he set up a booby trap to harm troopers.

Police were contacted on Jan. 19, 2021 to investigate a fraud complaint in Ogemaw County.

The victim, a woman from Merritt, told police her credit card was used to purchase more than $1,500 worth of items from the Walmart in West Branch.

The suspect was identified as Roger Allan Broadstone, of Twining.

On Jan. 20, 2021, troopers went to Broadstone’s house to interview him. He refused to speak to troopers and told them they would need a search warrant, police said.

Troopers obtained a search warrant and made entry into Broadstone’s home.

Broadstone barricaded himself inside the house, resisted troopers, and set up a booby trap and other preparations to harm the troopers, police said.

He was arraigned in Ogemaw County for five counts of attempted murder, one count of disarming a police officer non-firearm, one count of attempting to disarm a police officer firearm, four counts of assaulting/resisting and obstructing police, one count of assaulting/resisting and obstructing police causing injury, one count of placing offensive substance with intent to injure, one count of arson preparation to burn a dwelling, one count of weapons-ammunition possession by a felon, and one count of malicious destruction of police property.

Broadstone’s bond was set at $1.125 million.

Roger Allan Broadstone pleaded no contest to illegal use of a financial device while his other charges in Ogemaw County were dismissed. On May 13, Broadstone was sentenced to his time served. He was sentenced to 12 months in the Ogemaw County Jail with credit for 484 days and ordered to pay $2,081.47 in fines.

In Arenac County, Broadstone was charged with possession of weapons/ammunition, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and assault harm less than murder.

On April 13, he pleaded no contest to those charges. Broadstone will be sentenced on June 8 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.