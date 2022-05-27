Advertisement

11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Fourth-grader Miah Cerrillo is struggling to cope with Tuesday’s massacre. (Source: KPRC, WOAI, KABB, FAMILY PHOTOS, UCISD, CNN)
By Bill Barajas
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) – An 11-year-old girl survived the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Texas by covering herself in blood, so the gunman thought she was already dead.

Fourth-grader Miah Cerrillo is now struggling to cope with Tuesday’s massacre.

Her aunt and godmother, Blanca Rivera, said the nightmare scenario was one she witnessed up close and personal.

“Around midnight, my sister-in-law called me, and she was just crying,” Rivera said. “I think it just hit Miah. I think everything just came to reality now.”

Rivera said Miah’s teacher, Irma Garcia, was one of two teachers killed.

Miah’s friends and classmates were also targeted, and that’s when Rivera said Miah went into survival mode.

“Miah got some blood and put it on herself so she could pretend she was dead. She said she saw her friend full of blood and she got blood and put it on herself,” Rivera explained.

Miah was injured and taken to the hospital but has since been released.

“My brother said she had bullet fragments in her back,” Rivera said.

Rivera, a mother of three, said their job now as a family is to be there for Miah physically, emotionally and spiritually.

“At this point, we just have to pray and ask God to help us move forward through this situation. I know it’s traumatizing as it is,” Rivera said.

Miah’s sister also attends Robb Elementary. Her aunt said the second-grader was not injured in the shooting.

