CAUGHT ON CAM: Dog alerts family to intruder inside home

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KCNC) – A family in Colorado avoided an attempted home robbery, thanks to their brave dog.

Police are now searching for the intruders.

The couple had just picked up their child from day care, and when they returned home with their dog Phoebe, she quickly noticed there was a stranger inside.

Natalie, who did not provide her last name, said Phoebe went to the back of the house immediately and started barking.

“And then we saw a man run through our dining room,” Natalie said.

The family ran out of the house and called 911. Seconds later, the intruder ran outside and jumped into a getaway car. The homeowners took photos of what police said was a stolen white Subaru.

A surveillance camera also captured the female driver. The vehicle eventually ran a stop sign and struck another car entering the intersection.

The suspects fled the vehicle at the scene, according to police.

“They continued driving and then eventually dumped their essentially totaled vehicle on another random street in the neighborhood,” Joanna Small with Wheat Ridge police said.

License plates and drug paraphernalia were found in the wrecked and abandoned getaway car.

Phoebe’s owners are grateful she protected them.

“We do know that she is protective of the house, but [we’re] definitely grateful that she was the one who encountered him and not us, because I don’t want to see a man in our house, face-to-face, who is trying to rob us,” Natalie said.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

