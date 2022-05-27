Drying out for Memorial Day Weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been quite unsettled around Mid-Michigan the last few days but we’re finally nearing the end, just as we get set to move into the holiday weekend.

The last of the rain is expected to exit the area shortly and from there, we can expect drier conditions right through the holiday and a return of summer-like temperatures by the end of the weekend.

Not only does the weather look great for travel, but we should also remain dry for any services that may be happening on Monday. We thank those who made the ultimate sacrifice this weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

Luckily as the evening rush picks up, most of the rain has exited the area. As of 5:30 PM, a few showers and thunderstorms remain in our southern counties, but those should drift south and come to an end by 8 PM.

Once that happens, we’ll clear our skies the rest of the night, becoming mostly clear by Saturday morning.

As temperatures cool off into the 40s overnight and with the addition of wet ground from our showers of the last few days, some areas of fog could develop here and there overnight.

Saturday & Sunday

Saturday will warm up a bit compared to today, but will remain cooler than our stretch late weekend and next week. Mostly sunny skies are expected for most of the day, with partly cloudy conditions developing in the late afternoon and evening.

We should warm up a bit more on Saturday with the return of the sun. (WNEM)

We should see highs rebound into the lower and middle 70s, with a few 60s near the lakeshore areas. Winds will be turning to the southwest through the day, setting us up for our warm up during the second half of the weekend.

A warm front lifting through on Saturday evening will do its best to touch off a few showers, but it will be fighting and uphill battle against our drier environment. We’ll keep a slight chance in the forecast for late Saturday evening, but we don’t expect anything that would ruin the evening. Lows will settle in the 50s Saturday night.

Highs on Sunday should be warmer than Saturday. (WNEM)

Sunday should feature more sunshine, with a southerly breeze around 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 25 miles per hour at times. Temperatures will be much warmer in the upper 70s to low 80s away from the lakeshore. Dry weather should continue Sunday night, with lows on Monday in the 60s.

Memorial Day

Memorial Day itself will keep the sunshine rolling and we’ll be turning up the heat even more. Temperatures are expected to surge back into the middle and upper 80s and we’ll have another day full of sun with partly to mostly sunny skies.

We’ll likely be a bit more humid on Monday as well, but it may not reach miserable levels. Either way, if you plan on being at any memorial services or ceremonies, make sure you’re staying hydrated.

Have a safe Memorial Day Weekend!

