Ending the rainy stretch, warmer into the holiday weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last few days have been damp around Mid-Michigan with intermittent showers and thunderstorms. Friday is the day we close out this activity, then we move towards a warmer holiday weekend with minimal rain chances on the board. The humidity will be going up too, so it’ll start to feel like summer, too!

Today

Isolated showers are ongoing around the Saginaw Bay and southwest this morning, while our rural areas to the west and north are seeing some patchy fog settle in. Temperatures are starting off around the 60 degrees mark, and won’t move much through the day today. Highs will only reach up to around 66 degrees with a north wind from 5 to 10 mph.

A deformation zone residing over Mid-Michigan today will act as a driver for more shower and thunderstorm development, especially farther south in our area. Some thunderstorms will be able to turn up the rain, locally heavy rainfall exceeding one inch is possible under the strongest storms today. Farther north, light showers will pass through around midday, but those showers will be hit-or-miss. Overall, expect areas of dry-time during this Friday.

Showers & Storms Friday (WNEM)

Tonight

A few sprinkles will linger near Flint early overnight, but conditions dry out and clouds decrease. With all of the added moisture of the last few days and clearing skies tonight, patchy fog is possible heading into Saturday morning. Lows will fall to around 50 in the Thumb and near Flint, while upper 40s will come in farther north and west. A north northwest wind will sustain from 5 to 10 mph.

Lows Friday Night (WNEM)

Holiday Weekend

Mostly sunny skies take the area through the first half of the weekend, so if you have any holiday travel to do Saturday, roadways will be in great shape! A few sprinkles are possible after sundown Saturday, but it won’t be a washout so there’s no need to cancel any plans you have. Highs will reach up to around 72 degrees.

Past a few of those sprinkles still possible early Sunday morning, expect another dry day Sunday with temperatures warming up even more. Readings will reach up to around 81 degrees. Although not overcast, full-sun is not expected on Sunday. Skies will land partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Humidity levels will take a notable increase on Sunday.

Humidity Outlook (WNEM)

Memorial Day sees even warmer weather with highs up to around 87 degrees, and we’ll continue the stretch of dry weather. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with continued higher humidity. If you have any outdoor memorial services Monday, just make sure to stay hydrated! Travel back home Monday evening also sees nice weather, you’ll be able to get around in a normal amount of time.

Rain chances make a return Wednesday, see that in the full 7-Day Forecast!

