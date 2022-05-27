Expert: Fraudulent signatures for republican candidates helps Whitmer

Mich. (WNEM) - A court challenge is expected to come soon over a decision that could drastically reshape the election for governor this fall.

Fraudulent signatures on the nominating petitions of five republican candidates mean they are ineligible for the August primary.

The State Board of Canvassers were deadlocked Thursday two votes to two on whether to allow the five on the ballot. A majority vote was needed.

Deemed ineligible is former Detroit Police Chief James Craig and businessman Perry Johnson along with three other candidates.

Craig and Johnson have said they will ask the courts to intervene.

“Two of them who were disqualified, by most current polls, were the frontrunning candidates. That’s going to throw things in a lot of turmoil for the August primary,” said retired Mott College political science professor Paul Rozycki.

Johnson and Craig were hoping for a shot at taking on Whitmer this fall.

This is a stunning development, according to Rozycki.

“This is the most surprising turn of events. I’ve never seen so many candidates disqualified. When you’ve got 10 candidates and five of them get tossed out, it’s almost unheard of,” Rozycki said.

The board of state canvassers are acting on a recommendation from the state elections bureau.

It is a vote cutting the field of republican hopefuls in half. The bureau is citing thousands of fraudulent signatures on nominating petitions and blaming the petition circulators not the candidates themselves.

“This was not a mistake; these circulators knew they were doing this. They did this deliberately and hence I can say with confidence these signatures should not be counted,” said Michigan Election Director Jonathan Brater.

“Some of the people they used to gather signatures may have simply been out there for the money. There were claims that some were paid as much as $20 a piece for signatures,” Rozycki said.

Rozycki said any legal challenge by Craig and Johnson is likely to face a challenge against a ticking clock.

“There’s a debate about whether it has to go to the appeals court or supreme court first. The real problem, though, is they’ve got to decide this by June 3 because they need to get the ballots printed to send out for absentee ballots for the military,” Rozycki said.

With Gov. Whitmer having the advantage of incumbency going into November, Rozycki said this development is likely to further strengthen her hand.

“Probably it would end up being an advantage for her, particularly if it keeps out the two strongest candidates,” Rozycki said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.