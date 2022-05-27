Advertisement

First responders urge families to stay cautious while out on the water

Water Safety
By James Felton and Jake Vigna
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan families are heading north to enjoy some pure Michigan fun. But enjoying the Great Lakes can be dangerous in the summer heat.

As the weather continues to warm up, more adults and kids are looking to cool off by going to local pools or beaches.

First responders are urging parents to be extra cautious when the little ones are in the water this holiday weekend.

Michigan State Police Spokesperson Kim Vetter wants every child to come home after a trip to the lake or pool. She has advice for parents to keep in mind when their loved ones hit the water this summer.

“Always watch your children when they’re in and around water,” she said. “Make sure that you are not distracted. Don’t read a book, don’t be texting or checking Facebook, always keep your eye on your child in the water.”

Vetter tells TV5 even strong swimmers can run into trouble.

“Drowning is a every silent event,” she said. “Most people would think that if somebody is drowning there’s a lot of noise or splashing and it’s just not the case.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

As gas prices climb, some have given up on paying for it and are stealing it instead, straight...
Police chief on gas thefts: “I’ve never seen anything like this”
As gas prices climb, some have given up on paying for it and are stealing it instead, straight...
Thieves Targeting Gas Tanks
Michael Wittig
Police arrest St. Louis man who allegedly threatened woman with gun, knife
As the weather continues to warm up, residents and kids are going to their local pools and...
Water Safety