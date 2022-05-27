First responders urge families to stay cautious while out on the water

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan families are heading north to enjoy some pure Michigan fun. But enjoying the Great Lakes can be dangerous in the summer heat.

As the weather continues to warm up, more adults and kids are looking to cool off by going to local pools or beaches.

First responders are urging parents to be extra cautious when the little ones are in the water this holiday weekend.

Michigan State Police Spokesperson Kim Vetter wants every child to come home after a trip to the lake or pool. She has advice for parents to keep in mind when their loved ones hit the water this summer.

“Always watch your children when they’re in and around water,” she said. “Make sure that you are not distracted. Don’t read a book, don’t be texting or checking Facebook, always keep your eye on your child in the water.”

Vetter tells TV5 even strong swimmers can run into trouble.

“Drowning is a every silent event,” she said. “Most people would think that if somebody is drowning there’s a lot of noise or splashing and it’s just not the case.”

