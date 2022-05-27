Genesee Co. Sheriff: school threats rise, more proactive approach needed

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An increase of threats at some Mid-Michigan schools is leading the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office to take a more proactive approach.

The volume of threats is now higher since the shooting at Oxford High School in November that killed four and left several injured. Because of that, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson plans to meet with superintendents next week about how to better respond to threats.

Swanson said, since January, his office has responded to 56 threats of violence at schools.

Swanson gave examples reported to his office.

“A nine-year-old female student stated that she was being bullied and she’s gonna bring a weapon to the school,” Swanson said. “Nine-years-old.”

But he stressed that the police cannot prevent threats and potential acts of violence on their own. Swanson said the community has to act together.

“When you’re taking your kids to school, you as a parent or as a guardian or brother or sister are looking in the parking lot for possible threats,” he said. “You’re also watching social media of those that are in the school.”

