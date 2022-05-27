Advertisement

Flint police searching for missing teen last seen in September

Lameka Shirlena Sanders
Lameka Shirlena Sanders(Flint Police Department)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Have you seen this teen? Flint police say 17-year-old Lameka Shirlena Sanders went missing last September.

According to authorities, Sanders was last seen on Schafer Street on Sept. 1, 2021. She is described as 4′ 11″ tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt before she vanished.

Police say it is unknown in where she was headed before she disappeared.

If you have any information about Sanders’ whereabouts, call Flint Police or 911.

