Large amount of cash taken during burglary of Midland restaurant

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A large amount of cash was stolen from a restaurant in Midland County early Thursday morning.

Beers & Brats said the incident happened about 12:30 a.m. The restaurant said someone entered the building through a window and damaged the safe when it was pried open.

The restaurant said it is giving the individual the opportunity to return the money no questions asked.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at 989-839-4600.

